Water Tank Distribution Program for North Leeward Farmers

Approximately 60 Water Tanks to be Distributed in North Leeward

A number of Livestock farmers in North Leeward will benefit from a water tank distribution programme through the Ministry of Agriculture.

Minister of Agriculture Hon. Saboto Caesar said 60 water tanks will be given to livestock farmers to provide support in times of excessive temperatures, notably, during the dry season.

Minister Caesar was speaking on Monday at the opening of the North Leeward Office for farmers, which will house the Farmers’ Support Company and the Medicinal Cannabis Authority.

He further noted that plans had to be “pushed back” to deal with issues of recovery from the volcanic eruptions in 2021, and now The Ministry of Agriculture is working closely with the Area Representative – Hon. Carlos James, and the Department of Fisheries to facilitate fish and agro-processing.

Caesar pointed out that approximately $400,000 worth of assistance was given to the farmers of North Leeward and an additional $150,000 will be given to them in direct production support.

The Minister encouraged those present to stand united on the challenges and issues of marketing and pricing. He further stressed the importance of building cooperatives, this, along with technical support for farmers in ensuring more abundant varieties, augurs well for the agricultural industry.

He urged everyone to work The Ministry of Agriculture, The Medicinal Cannabis Authority, the Farmers Support Company and the Fisheries Department to ensure success. “Let us place our hands to the ploughs of production so that we can lift St. Vincent and the Grenadines higher,” he said.