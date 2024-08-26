WCBS 880 radio retires all-news program after 57 years

WCBS 880 radio will send its final transmission at midnight — after 57 years of delivering breaking crime news, political happenings and subway delays to New Yorkers, many of whom now rely on apps.

“Marla [Diamond] and Sean [Adams] tell compelling stories in less time than most people spend ordering their coffee,” reflected former 880 Newsradio journalist Peter Haskell in an X post Saturday. “Tom [Kaminski] has been calm and descriptive, reporting on countless big stories from the chopper, including 9/11.

“Whenever I covered someone or something, I wanted to do the story justice. To tell it in a way that people could relate to and care about. When done well, that’s the magic of radio,” Haskell said.

Kaminski spent nearly 36 years at the station reporting traffic delays from an iconic news chopper — and not without the occasional Bruce Springsteen reference from thousands of feet in the air.

“All I can say is thank you,” Kaminski said in a statement. “It’s been a privilege to try to get you from point A to point B as quickly as possible. I have never taken that responsibility lightly, I have never taken that privilege for granted, and I’m grateful for every minute we’ve spent together.”

The station will relaunch as WHSQ-AM ESPN New York on Aug. 26 — leaving 1010 WINS as the New York market’s remaining all-news format station. Both WCBS and WINS are owned by Audacy.