“We Can for Jamaica” Charity Concert to Restore Hope After Hurricane Melissa

Picture an evening beneath the wide Caribbean sky, music rising like a steady tide and spreading across the park. The speakers hum, the drums echo softly, and voices lift together in praise. Lights glow against the gathering dusk, children laugh near the bouncing castles, and the crowd forms like a living chorus, united for something greater than a concert. It is the sound of faith meeting compassion, of islands separated by sea, yet joined by shared care. That experience is closer than you think. Very soon, you will have the opportunity to experience it.

On March 8th at 6:00 p.m., at Independence Park (formerly known as Victoria Park), the Youth Ministries Department of the SVG Mission of the Seventh-day Adventist Church presents “We Can for Jamaica,” a charity concert which brings together some of the Caribbean’s finest gospel talents for a cause that reaches beyond borders.

The charity concert aims to raise funds to restore the roofs of ten homes destroyed during the passage of Hurricane Melissa in 2025. The initiative focuses especially on families in the St. Elizabeth Parish, one of the areas hardest hit by the storm.

According to organizers, this concert is more than a musical showcase. What it truly represents is a practical response to suffering and an invitation for the wider community to participate in rebuilding.

“This is about standing with our Caribbean neighbors in their time of need,” Pastor Brent said. “We believe that through faith, music, and community support, we can help rebuild not just homes, but hope.”

A Stellar Gospel Lineup

The stage will feature some of the top gospel artists in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, including but not limited to; D’Andra Charles, Adventist Praise Team, Juanita King, Gideon Soleyn, Caywama Edwards-Cottle, Sherika Shallow, and Pearl McMaster. In addition, headlining the local aspect of the event is acclaimed Vincentian gospel minister Ronnie Richardson.

Adding an international presence to the evening, Jamaican gospel sensation Petra Kaye will lend her powerful voice to the cause, promising an unforgettable night of praise and inspiration.

Family-Friendly Festivities

The event is designed for the entire family. Activities for children, including bouncing castles and slides, will begin at 4:00 p.m., creating a fun and welcoming atmosphere ahead of the main concert. Snacks and food will also be on sale, ensuring that patrons can enjoy the full experience in comfort.

Tickets are affordably priced at $30 for adults and $10 for children, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to participate in giving back.

Tickets are available at Super Health Pharmacies 1 and 2 in Kingstown and Mesopotamia respectively, the SDA Mission Headquarters in Bloc 2000, Budgmart, H and H Oral Care, and IADPA Bookstore in Kingstown.

Strong Community Support

Major sponsors backing the initiative include La Vue Hotel, NLA, CDC, and Joche Moments.

Their partnership reflects the spirit of regional solidarity driving the event.

As Caribbean nations continue to face the increasing threat of extreme weather events, “We Can for Jamaica” stands as a reminder that recovery is strongest when communities come together. Here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, this is something we understand intimately. Having recently endured Hurricane Beryl and received support from neighboring islands and international partners, we are deeply aware of what it means to rebuild with the help of others. In that same spirit of shared resilience, this concert becomes both an act of gratitude and an act of giving.

On March 8th, organizers invite everyone to gather under the open skies of Independence Park for what promises to be a night of worship, praise, and purposeful giving, proving that together, we can rebuild, restore, and rise stronger than before.

See you there!