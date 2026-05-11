‘We have your back’, Gonsalves vows support for Nadia

Leader of the Opposition Ralph Gonsalves has spoken out strongly regarding the recent violent attack on public servant Nadia Slater and her aunt, attributing the hostility surrounding the incident to a politically motivated “climate of fear and hate”.

Addressing the issue during a recent broadcast, Gonsalves described the break-in and subsequent violence against the two women as “abhorrent”. He updated the public on their conditions, sharing that while Slater has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering, she remains traumatized by the ordeal. Her aunt, however, is still receiving medical care in an overseas hospital. Because the attack is a criminal matter currently being handled by the courts, Gonsalves noted he would not interfere or comment on the ongoing legal processes.

Gonsalves traced the origins of the public animosity toward Slater to a “simple error” made by the Agency for Public Information within a private chat group. He emphasized that it was an “innocent error made… without malice”. Despite this, Gonsalves claimed that supporters of the New Democratic Party (NDP) and “iWitness news” blew the mistake completely out of proportion, using it as a weapon to try and “drive this girl out of her job”.

The Opposition Leader heavily criticized the NDP’s handling of the situation, accusing their politicians of initiating the “nasty” attacks on Slater. He argued that the rhetoric from many NDP leaders has actively facilitated and engendered a culture of hate and bullying.

Gonsalves was careful to clarify that he is not drawing a direct causal link between the media coverage or online bullying and the physical home invasion. However, he strongly warned that when political figures and supporters deliberately drum up a climate of fear and hatred, violent assaults are often the tragic result.

Condemning government ministers for lacking the courage and decency to stop their supporters’ hateful rhetoric, Gonsalves also expressed disappointment that church leaders had not publicly condemned the “uncristlike” bullying.

Gonsalves issued a firm message of support to Slater and other public servants facing harassment. He urged workers not to be frightened by political intimidation and promised to defend them against unwarranted attacks.

“Nadia, we have your back,” Gonsalves declared, adding his continued best wishes for her aunt’s recovery.