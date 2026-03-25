We must stand firm with Cuba and ensure its sovereignty prevails

We owe a debt of gratitude to the Government and people of Cuba who have been consistent in their unflinching support for our Caribbean region and all oppressed peoples throughout the globe.

Cuba has opened its doors to many even though it is a developing country savaged by the inhumane economic blockade implemented by the United States of America for 65 years. Added to this, is the increased oil embargo recently imposed on Cuba over the past weeks. This has deprived Cuba from receiving much needed oil necessary for energy and everyday living. These actions have been condemned by international lawyers as a crime against humanity.

Cuba’s crime was to throw off the yoke of Yankee Imperialism and seek a socialist path for the development of its people and resources. Cuba’s crime was also to reject the path of becoming a vassal and neo-colonial state of the USA and Western Imperialism. It chose the path of defending its sovereignty.

Trade and economic relations with other states is necessary for most countries. Cuba like other Caribbean economies needs trading relations with others for its development.

Cuba has endured much pain over these last 65 years, yet it has developed a society and culture that rise to the challenges and endures with an independent mindset. It has developed its human resources and has given its support to many other states in the Caribbean and elsewhere. Their record is exemplary and is of the finest human traditions: integrity, selflessness, honour, commitment, love for others and the sharing of its resources with others.

Cuba has shed blood, sweat and tears in its commitments to help others. The name of the great visionary anti-imperialist leader, Fidel Castro, reverberates and is admired around the globe.

We must not forget the tangible contributions to many developing countries. This was also most evident during the Covid 19 pandemic when it provided its locally developed vaccine to many countries including its neighbours in the Caribbean.

Cuba’s reach was not limited to developing countries. It provided medical assistance to many in North America and Italy during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Cuba understood its history of slavery and conquest and the fact that many of its African forbears came from Angola and southern parts of Africa. It was therefore no surprise that Cuba willingly assisted Southern African States in fighting for their liberation against apartheid and settler colonialism. It played a decisive role in supporting Angola, Namibia, Guinea Bissau and, Mozambique in their wars to gain independence. Cuba lost around 2,000 soldiers in the liberation struggle in Angola. It also provided much development assistance in the form of doctors, other medical professionals, teachers, engineers, etc. Cuba trained many African students in medicine and other professions, in the Isle of Youth.

Cuba provided assistance to the South Africans fighting apartheid. When Nelson Mandela was released from prison and emerged as the first democratically elected President of South Africa, one of the first overseas countries that he visited was Cuba. He came to say thank you to Fidel and the people of Cuba who stood with them as friends, throughout the long years, providing genuine support to the ANC in the fight against the racist apartheid regime.

Cuba has provided assistance to Haiti, sending health professionals to assist the country since 1998. It has been hands on with emergency response teams in 2010 after the earthquake. Cuba has trained over 500 Haitian Doctors while seeking to help build a self-sustaining health system.

Lest we forget, Cuba also provided assistance to the Bolivarian State of Venezuela. This includes medical assistance and security/military advice. Cuba lost 32 soldiers who were on the security detail of President Nicolas Maduro, who was kidnapped by the USA, no doubt with the collusion of a few bribed traitors within the regime who were willing to sell out their country for a few pieces of silver.

In the Caribbean region, Cuba has provided assistance to Grenada from the period of Maurice Bishop and the New Jewel Movement (NJM) in 1979. Cuba effectively built the International Airport at Point Salines now called the Maurice Bishop International Airport . Cuba also lost ordinary airport workers during the illegal American invasion of Grenada in October 1983.

Closer to home, it has provided medical assistance to two of Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Ministers, now deceased. For example, former Prime Ministers Patrick Manning and Basdeo Panday, received medical treatment in Cuba. The late Kwame Toure, formerly Stokely Carmichael, also had treatment in Cuba.

It is noteworthy that several hundred black and minority students from the USA have studied medicine for free in Cuba, under an initiative supported by the Congressional Black Caucus. Were it not for such solidarity with those who witness discrimination, the cadre of black doctors in the USA would have been less.

Cuba has assisted all the members of CARICOM. They have provided scholarships in medicine and other fields. There were Cuban doctors, nurses and other health professionals working through bilateral agreements. Cuban trained doctors form a large and critical component for many Caribbean States, especially in specialized areas of medicine. They are now being threatened by the Trump administration to abandon their relationships and links with Cuba and to effectively accept recolonisation by United States Imperialism.

CARICOM must speak with one voice and say No to US threats at subordination. Our ancestors fought against slavery and showed strong resistance. We owe it to their memory to fight for our sovereignty and tell the United States – Hands Off Cuba!

There are solidarity flotillas from several countries and organisations representing working class people, trade unionists and progressives, arriving in Cuba with humanitarian aid.

We call on all our Caribbean leaders to do likewise and mobilise our people to support Cuba in this their time of need. This must be our way to say thank you Cuba.

We call on our people to resist US Imperialism and come together and mobilise tangible support for Cuba. We call on our diaspora in the USA and Europe to raise their voices in support of the sovereignty of CUBA and of CARICOM.