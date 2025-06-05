A FLASH-FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. VINCENT & THE GRENADINES

Unstable conditions will begin to cross our islands under a favorable mid to upper level environment and this will result in deteriorating conditions across St. Vincent & the Grenadines within the next 24 hours.

Showers are expected to increase in intensity Thursday night into Friday as moisture levels increase across our islands.

Periods of light rain and isolated thunderstorms are also anticipated across St Vincent and the Grenadines within the next 24 hours.

In addition, rainfall accumulations of 50-100mm (approximately 2-4 inches) with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas are also possible.

As a result, a flash flood watch is now in effect for SVG from 6pm today, Thursday 5th June 2025 until Friday 6th June 2025.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be prepared.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favorable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period.

This flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.