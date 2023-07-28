As moisture converges across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), expect moderate/heavy showers and thunderstorm activity tonight…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be alert.

Decreased cloudiness can be expected Saturday morning, with lingering showers and isolated thunderstorms. Instability associated with an area of low pressure in the Central Atlantic could maintain occasional cloudy skies, showers and thunderstorms across SVG by early Sunday and during Monday…Remain alert.

Slight haze across our area could become negligible during Sunday.

Moderate to fresh (25 – 35km/h) breeze between east north-east and east south-east could gusts near 45km/h tonight and early Saturday, decreasing to gentle (~15km/h) breeze by Sunday afternoon and turning south south-easterly during Monday.

Marine conditions are slight to moderate with swells ranging 1.0m to 2.0m across SVG, gradually falling to slight conditions (0.5m to 1.2m) across our islands during Sunday night.

Source : Met Office