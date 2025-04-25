Wedding in Georgia: what kind of wedding foreign couples want

Georgia has long been one of the most popular wedding destinations for foreign couples. The unique combination of picturesque landscapes, rich culture, and accessibility of the marriage process attracts people from all over the world. It is no wonder that many couples choose this country to tie their fates in such a special and beautiful place.

One of the main reasons why foreign couples choose Georgia for their wedding is the simplicity and accessibility of the marriage registration process. Unlike many other countries, where many documents and complicated procedures are required to register a marriage, everything is much simpler in Georgia. The legislation allows you to get married without long waits and complicated bureaucratic procedures, which is especially appealing to couples looking for a quick and convenient alternative.

A minimal set of documents is sufficient to register, and the marriage can be finalized in a matter of days. In addition, many couples appreciate the fact that marriage service is available in Georgia for citizens of all countries, and most wedding agencies offer on-site assistance with the paperwork, eliminating unnecessary worries.

Georgia’s natural landscapes also play an important role. Mountains, vineyards, beaches and historical sites all create a unique atmosphere for a wedding ceremony. Local architectural monuments, ancient temples and fortresses add a special charm, and Georgian cuisine and wine make the celebration even more colorful and memorable.

What kind of wedding in Georgia do foreign couples want?

As reported by the specialists of the wedding agency Shu Wedding requests of each couple are individual, because no one wants to completely repeat someone else’s scenario of the celebration. But absolutely all lovers want their special day was exactly as they have always imagined. Among the requests of couples can be distinguished several, which wedding organizers hear most often.

A wedding location with picturesque views

Many international couples dream of an outdoor wedding surrounded by picturesque scenery. Georgia provides many such places where you can organize a unique ceremony. The beaches of the Black Sea with their tranquil atmosphere, majestic mountains with incredible views or verdant vineyards that become the perfect backdrop for photos are all frequent choices for such events. In addition, historical sites such as ancient temples and fortresses add a special atmosphere and depth to the event, making it not only beautiful but also a rich cultural context. Even without traveling outside the capital city of Georgia – Tbilisi you can find locations that take your breath away.

Modern and on-trend styling

When choosing a wedding theme, couples often wonder what style to choose for their ceremony. Georgia is a country where tradition and modernity can be combined, so couples can choose both a classic European ceremony with its rich culture and rituals, and rarer styles such as vintage or modern. For many foreigners, incorporating elements of their traditions into the ceremony, such as wedding dances and rituals with their parents, is an important consideration, while others prefer a more neutral style that reflects their personal preferences and tastes.

Small wedding vs. large-scale wedding

Another important issue for foreign couples is the size of the celebration. Many lovers prefer to organize intimate weddings with close friends and family, choosing secluded locations for the ceremony.

However, there are also those who dream of a large-scale celebration with a large number of guests, where you can arrange a grandiose celebration with music, dancing, and exquisite treats.

Specialists of the wedding agency Shu Wedding assure that regardless of the size of the wedding, Georgia offers the right locations and services for every occasion.

Wedding + accommodation

Couples who decide to get married in Georgia often look for an option that combines the wedding ceremony with accommodation for guests. Many hotels and resorts offer special packages that include not only the organization of the wedding but also comfortable accommodation for guests. This makes the event even more comfortable and memorable for all participants, as the wedding celebration becomes part of a shared vacation.

Registration of marriage in the registry office without a celebration

Not all lovers want to organize a full-fledged wedding celebration. Some prefer to simply register their marriage in the registry office without a big celebration.

Georgia provides an opportunity to quickly formalize marriage documents in the official bodies without the need to organize a pompous event, which is a convenient option for those who just want to be officially registered without unnecessary formalities.

Registration of marriage in the registry office without a celebration, but with a photo session

Another popular request is a quick marriage registration in the registry office without a wedding, but with a subsequent photo shoot.

Couples choosing this option often want to capture the moment of their official registration in beautiful locations, such as the Caucasus Mountains or picturesque vineyards, while avoiding a traditional wedding reception.

Re-wedding without official registration

Sometimes couples who are already married decide to have a repeat wedding in Georgia, but without official registration. It can be a romantic repetition of vows or the creation of new memories in a beautiful location. This format is especially popular with those who want to celebrate an anniversary or renew their wedding vows in a unique and picturesque setting.

Wedding services and support for international couples

Legal paperwork

One of the main aspects of organizing a wedding for foreign couples in Georgia is the processing of legal documents.

Specialists of the wedding agency help couples with preparation of all necessary papers for official registration of marriage, which greatly simplifies the process.

Depending on the citizenship of the couple, there may be certain peculiarities in the paperwork, but most wedding agencies offer a full range of services, including assistance in obtaining the necessary documents, such as birth certificates and translations into Georgian.

This avoids unnecessary complications and makes the marriage formalization process as quick and comfortable as possible.

Interpreter and assistance in legalizing a marriage

For foreign couples who do not speak Georgian, having an interpreter is a key element in the marriage formalization process. Shu Wedding provides interpreters to help with the official documents and the registration process. An interpreter will not only help at the registry office, but will also translate all important documents, which is especially important for the legalization of the marriage in the country of origin of the couple. Additionally, the wedding agency can offer assistance in legalizing the marriage for further use abroad, for example, for obtaining visas or other legal purposes.

Photographer and videographer services

Wedding is one of the most important and memorable days in a couple’s life, and capturing these moments in professional pictures and videos is a mandatory part of the organization.

Georgia is famous for its experienced photographers and videographers who specialize in wedding photography.

They are able to create unique shots against the background of picturesque Georgian landscapes and historical monuments, as well as to organize video shooting, which will reflect all the important moments of the ceremony and the holiday.

Wedding agencies provide all the necessary service for the organization of shooting, from the selection of specialists to the preparation of the place for the photo shoot.

Organizing weddings and celebrations with the desired style in mind

Every couple dreams of having a wedding that reflects their unique preferences and style. Wedding agencies in Georgia offer complete support in organizing wedding celebrations keeping in mind the couple’s preferences. This includes choosing the ceremony location, decorations, decorating style, and coordinating all aspects of the celebration, from greeting guests to organizing the banquet and music. Whether couples want a traditional Georgian wedding or a modern wedding in minimalist or vintage style, experts can help bring any ideas to life.

Cooperation with experienced wedding organizers has many advantages. Professional agencies, such as Shu Wedding, will not only help you with the paperwork but also take care of all the organizational moments, which will save your time and nerves.

They will choose the best place for the ceremony, provide support of an interpreter, help in choosing service providers such as photographers, videographers and catering.

Professionals know all the nuances that may arise when organizing a wedding for foreign couples and will help you avoid any unpleasant surprises.

They will take into account your wishes and preferences to make the day exactly as you imagined it.

Cooperation with experienced organizers will provide you with peace of mind and confidence that everything will be at the highest level.