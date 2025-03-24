Welder Arrested for Stealing Nutrition Shake

Welder Charged with Theft

On March 20, 2025, police arrested and charged Michael Wilson, a 63-year-old welder of Level Gardens, with the offence of Theft.

According to investigations, the accused stole one (1) Ensure Original Nutrition Shake valued at $21.88 ECC. The item is the property of PeppaKorn Supermarket.

The offence was committed on Bay Street, Kingstown, on March 20, 2025.

Wilson appeared before the Mesopotamia Magistrate Court on March 21, 2025, and pleaded guilty to the charge. He was granted bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC with one surety. The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate court for sentencing on March 24, 2025.