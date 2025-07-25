Wendy’s to open first Guyana restaurant in August

One of the world’s most iconic quick-service restaurant brands is set to make its debut in Guyana. Wendy’s®, known globally for its square hamburgers, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, chicken nuggets, and iconic Frosty™ treats, has announced that its first local outlet will open in August 2025.

The move comes through a new franchise agreement between The Wendy’s Company and WenKai Inc., a 100% Guyanese-owned company led by franchisee Iman Khan Cummings. The flagship restaurant will be located on Vlissingen Road in Georgetown and promises a modern dining experience with drive-thru, dine-in, and delivery services.

According to a release, the agreement also includes plans to open three Wendy’s restaurants in Guyana by the end of 2025 and to expand further into Suriname—signalling the brand’s ambition to grow its footprint in northern South America.

Wendy’s restaurants in Guyana will stay true to the company’s global motto, Quality is Our Recipe, serving fresh, made-to-order favourites like its signature square hamburgers, bone-in chicken, nuggets, Spicy Chicken Sandwiches, and the classic Frosty dessert. The restaurants will also feature customisable menu options and a modern, welcoming setting designed with local tastes in mind.

Backed by a team with deep experience in food service and hospitality, WenKai Inc. says it aims to raise the bar for quick-service dining in Guyana while investing in the local economy and creating jobs.

The opening forms part of Wendy’s wider strategy to ramp up global growth, especially in the Latin America and Caribbean region, which the brand describes as a key market for its future expansion.