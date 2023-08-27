4 teens die in smash-up involving car & truck in West Demerara, Guyana

Four teenagers lost their lives early this morning in a smash-up involving a car and a parked truck at Canal #2, West Bank Demerara. The incident took place at around 1:30 this morning.

Police investigators said the age of the dead teens are 17-19-18-and 19.

A Police report stated that the car in the accident was being driven by 17 year old Daveanand Singh with his friends as passengers, at a fast rate along the Resource Public Road, West Bank Demerara.

Investigations revealed that the teenage driver lost control of the car while proceeding east along the roadway. He crashed in first to a parked truck, before the vehicle came to a stop after slamming through a concrete fence.

The Police said two of the passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and another passenger were rushed to the West Demerara Hospital in an unconscious state, where they died while receiving emergency treatment.

The Police said the car in the fatal crash belonged to the father of the teenage driver. Investigations are still underway and post-mortem examinations have been scheduled for the new week.

Source : News Source Guyana