West Indies Academy’s Impressive Series Against Sri Lanka

Academy head coach impressed with players performances

Speaking of the West Indies Academy players’ performances following the conclusion of the Series between the West Indies Academy and the touring Sri Lanka Emerging Players, Ramesh Subasinghe said “I was impressed with how we countered the Sri Lankan spin threat, our ability to rotate strike off good balls and find boundary options to different pockets of the field was truly rewarding.”

Ramesh Subasinghe, the head coach at the West Indies Academy added that in 50-Over cricket in which players are forced to be continually learning to win, is “for all batters, I believe 50-over cricket is the hardest format. Test cricket challenges your skills’ longevity, mental strength, and fitness, — but 50-over cricket comes with so many other challenges. There are games within a game: what’s the right score to set, how do we build towards it, and what’s a par score on that pitch, etc.”

He was speaking following the end of the third and final 50-over match between the West Indies Academy and the very experienced touring Sri Lanka Emerging Players. In the first match, Sri Lanka Emerging Players won by 5 wickets with 62 balls remaining, while the West Indies Academy levelled the Series in the second game winning by 19 runs. In the third and final game, the West Indies Academy won by 7 wickets with 155 balls remaining.

“We’re still figuring out our best method to play, especially in the 50-over format. We are working closely with the senior team’s blueprint and are clear on the particular roles each player needs to play and the skills they need to develop,” Subasinghe said. “The idea is to ensure that, when they transition into the senior team, they have a solid foundation built. Again, I’m very happy for the boys — bouncing back from the first 50 over loss to win the series 2-1.