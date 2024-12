The West Indies cricket team will play three one-day matches at the Arnos Vale cricket stadium from December 15 to 19.

The West Indies last played here in St. Vincent in July 2013 against Pakistan.

Sun, 15 Dec ’24

1st T20I (N) • Kingstown, Bangladesh tour of West Indies

West Indies Bangladesh

Tue, 17 Dec ’24

2nd T20I (N) • Kingstown, Bangladesh tour of West Indies

West Indies Bangladesh

Thu, 19 Dec ’24

3rd T20I (N) • Kingstown, Bangladesh tour of West Indies

West Indies Bangladesh