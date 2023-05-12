West Indies names their team for the ICC Cricket World Cup qualifiers

WEST INDIES NAME SQUAD FOR ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Men’s Selection Panel today named the squad to participate in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. The eight-team tournament will be played in Zimbabwe from 18 June, as the West Indies look to secure one of the two final places in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to be played in India later this year.

Ahead of the qualifiers, the West Indies will have a three-match One Day International (ODI) Series against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Sharjah for which the Selection Panel also named the squad for those matches to be played on 5, 7 and 9 of June. These matches will form part of the preparations for the qualifiers.

CWI has given permission to players participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to return to the Caribbean for a short break before arriving in Zimbabwe for the qualification tournament.

There are recalls for allrounder Keemo Paul and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, who last played in ODIs last July against India in Trinidad. The squad for the three ODIs in Sharjah also includes four uncapped players – left-handed batter Alick Athanaze, as well as allrounders Kavem Hodge, Dominic Drakes, and Akeem Jordan.

Lead Selector, the Most Hon. Dr Desmond Haynes said: