West Palm Beach celebrates Valentine’s Day with jazz legend Monty Alexander

On the heels of the release of his ‘Love Notes’ album and an Order of Jamaica from his native land, Grammy-nominated jazz great, Dr. Monty Alexander, is set to bring a Valentine’s Day performance to West Palm Beach, Florida this February 14th that will see the marriage of Jamaican rhythms and vibrations with the great American song book of love songs.

The world-renowned, international musician will perform ‘Love Notes’ at the Rinker’s playhouse at The Raymond F. Kravis Center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401, on Feb. 14th, for two shows only – at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The intimate and romantic evening, according to Dr. Alexander, will feature songs from the greats he grew up with as a child in Jamaica, such as Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett, Louis Armstrong, Frank Sinatra and Billie Holiday, as well as Jamaican musicians from the era of ska and reggae, including Sly and Robbie.

Alexander was blessed to not only grow up on the music of the American greats he listened to as a child in Jamaica, but later to play with some in his early musical career, including the legendary Sinatra.

The Feb. 14th Valentine Show will also feature international vocalist, Caterina Zapponi, as well as Cleveland-born American jazz trumpeter, composer, and big band leader, Dominick Farinacci; acoustic guitar and talented Jamaican-born electric bass player, Joshua Thomas; world renown drummer on the Jazz scene, Jason Brown, and New York City-based jazz bassist, composer and teacher, Luke Sellick.

Fans will also be able to meet Dr. Alexander after the last set at a special CD signing of his ‘Love Notes’ album that’s available for sale on Amazon. Songs on the latest album include: ‘These Love Notes,’ ‘Moon River,’ ‘Faith Can Move Mountains,’ ‘As Time Goes By,’ ‘The Nearness of You’ and ‘Island in the Sun,’ among other.

Alexander says the show is also a celebration of his recent award from the Jamaican government and a tribute to his roots. Tickets for each show range from $39.00 – $69.00 and are available for purchase HERE only or on the Kravis Center website.