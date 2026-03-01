West St George Residents Decry Decades of Neglect

During a West St George town hall meeting hosted by MP Kaschaka Cupid, residents highlighted a wide range of concerns regarding infrastructure, public services, and economic opportunities:

Residents expressed significant frustration with the “deplorable” state of roads, specifically mentioning potholes so deep that a viral video showed someone “fishing” in one. Specific areas cited as being neglected for decades include Ashburton, Gomea, and Fenton Road.

Concerns were also raised about broken road grills that damage vehicles and overhanging trees on school grounds and along roadsides that pose safety hazards.

A major issue is the lack of accessible transportation, forcing residents to walk long distances because private van drivers do not service certain areas. Residents complained that bus drivers often leave passengers halfway to their destination while still charging full fare. Additionally, there is a lack of bus sheds and shelters, and existing ones are poorly maintained and dirty.

Many areas, including Welcome Village, Kelbourney, and the Daphne playing field, were described as being dangerously dark at night. Residents noted that adequate lighting is essential for the safety of pedestrians, particularly women journeying home in the evening.

Farmers highlighted the high cost of transporting produce due to bad roads and the need for a dedicated farmers’ market. Small business owners raised concerns about the high cost of freight, duties, and clearing charges for imported raw materials. There were also calls for better protection for local farmers against market saturation from imported goods, such as eggs.

Residents urged the government to establish skills training centers in existing community buildings to engage youth who may not be academically inclined but possess technical talents. One resident suggested a census to identify the specific needs and skills of the youth population.

Concerns were raised regarding shortages of basic medical supplies at local clinics and the perceived unprofessional attitude of some hospital staff. Residents also pointed out that the local spa/mineral water facility—a significant natural treasure—is neglected, suffering from litter, “dog mess,” and moss.

A resident questioned the accountability of government workers, noting instances where individuals are paid but do not show up for work, or supervisors fail to monitor projects effectively. There was a call for a mechanism to ensure “honest work for honest pay”.

Beyond those affected by natural disasters like Hurricane Beryl, residents highlighted a general need for home repair assistance for the elderly and those living in dilapidated housing. They expressed a desire for a fair distribution of materials based on need rather than political affiliation.