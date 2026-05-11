KCCU to cease western union services at main office

The Kingstown Co-Operative Credit Union (KCCU) has issued a notice to its members announcing the upcoming closure of a key financial service.

According to a recently released public notice, the Western Union Service located at KCCU’s Kingstown Main Office will officially cease operations on Friday, May 22nd, 2026.

In the announcement, KCCU leadership advised their “valued members” of the impending change and encouraged all customers to “make the necessary arrangements prior to this date” to avoid any potential disruptions to their financial routines.

The credit union also took the opportunity to express gratitude to the community, stating, “We sincerely thank you for your continued support and patronage over the years”.

For those unfamiliar, Western Union is a multinational financial services company best known for its vast global money transfer network. The primary service includes allowing individuals to send and receive money across international borders rapidly, often within minutes.

With the service officially ending at the Kingstown Main Office on May 22nd, residents who regularly rely on Western Union to receive remittances from abroad or send money to family members will need to locate alternative agent branches.