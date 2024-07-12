WFP Rushes Aid to Hurricane-Hit Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

WFP launches emergency food assistance for people affected by Hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has kicked off distributions of emergency food assistance to people severely affected by Hurricane Beryl on the islands of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada.

The southern islands of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, along with Carriacou and Petite Martinique in Grenada, have experienced total devastation and isolation due to a direct hit by the hurricane. Agriculture and fisheries have suffered significant damage. For residents of the hardest-hit areas, this disaster compounds existing economic challenges, particularly access to nutritious diets for the most vulnerable members of the community.

WFP has rapidly mobilized five thousand food kits, consisting of canned and dry food and cooking oil – enough to feed 15,000 people for 10 days. Half of the supplies were purchased and packed in neighbouring Barbados and shipped to Kingstown, the capital of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in a joint effort between WFP, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the Barbados Defence Force and civil society.

WFP is also providing vital logistics support to the wider humanitarian response as part of its partnership with CDEMA, and arranged the shipment of relief items – including generators, water testing kits, temporary shelters, and hygiene kits – on behalf of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Pan-American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) and UNICEF. WFP also mobilized badly-needed trucks and forklifts to support the handling and dispatch of relief items. This logistics support has been possible through support from USAID’s Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance.

Beryl was the first hurricane of the 2024 season and the strongest July hurricane on record. Beryl first made landfall in Grenada, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, leaving a trail of devastation in its path, before moving westwards across the Caribbean. Thousands of people remain in shelters after losing their homes to the Hurricane.

“We are witnessing first-hand the impact of the climate crisis on the thousands of people whose lives and livelihoods have been upended by this Hurricane. Small island developing states in the Caribbean are at the sharp end of the climate crisis and are victims of a crisis not of their own making. We need investments to help these people recover and become more resilient to these escalating natural hazards,” noted Bogart.

WFP is working alongside regional and national response agencies, embedding personnel in the response efforts of hard-hit countries, including in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Jamaica, to provide expertise in emergency response, logistics and telecommunications, and offer support in critical areas. WFP is also working with local authorities and partners to conduct needs assessments to identify areas and communities in need of humanitarian support.