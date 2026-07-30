What happens if the Court rules MPs are ineligible?

If the High Court rules that Dr. Friday and Mr. Bramble are ineligible, several legal and constitutional consequences would follow according to attorney Jomo Thomas.

An Immediate Appeal: Thomas states that “as night follows day,” the losing side will appeal the case. This could happen through an interlocutory appeal before the trial ends or a full appeal once it concludes.

Thomas states that “as night follows day,” the losing side will appeal the case. This could happen through an interlocutory appeal before the trial ends or a full appeal once it concludes. The Final Decision Rests with the Court of Appeal: The matter ultimately ends at the Court of Appeal, and its decision will be final. If the High Court’s ruling of ineligibility is upheld by the Court of Appeal, then anyone bearing allegiance to a foreign power—specifically those with a Canadian passport—would be barred from contesting elections in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The matter ultimately ends at the Court of Appeal, and its decision will be final. If the High Court’s ruling of ineligibility is upheld by the Court of Appeal, then anyone bearing allegiance to a foreign power—specifically those with a Canadian passport—would be barred from contesting elections in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Impact on Government Leadership: A final ruling of ineligibility would determine who is legally permitted to sit in the legislature and serve in the executive branch of government.

A final ruling of ineligibility would determine who is legally permitted to sit in the legislature and serve in the executive branch of government. Constitutional Precedent: Regardless of the immediate political fallout, Thomas argues such a ruling would provide long-term clarity on the constitution. He believes this clarity is a vital investment for the country, as it resolves the ambiguity surrounding Section 26(2) and dual citizenship for future generations.

Thomas notes that if the case were to fail or end without a definitive ruling on the merits—for example, if it were dismissed for a lack of evidence, the issue of whether a Canadian passport holder can contest elections would remain “live” and unresolved

The case stems from petitions filed by Unity Labour Party (ULP) candidates Carlos Williams and Luke Browne following the November 2025 general election. The petitioners allege that both Dr. Friday and Mr. Bramble hold Canadian citizenship, which they argue disqualifies them under Section 26 of the Constitution. This specific section bars individuals who owe allegiance to a foreign state from being elected to Parliament.