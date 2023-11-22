WhatsApp adds brand new ’emergency’ account lock-out button

WHATSAPP users may notice a brand new setting on their app that’s well worth switching on.

Normally you need your phone number to log into your WhatsApp account.

That’s so an important six-digit security code can be sent over to you via text message.

But the Meta-owned platform is rolling out another way that could prove very helpful if you lose or misplace your handset.

It could come in handy if you have no signal to receive texts too.

Instead, you can now opt to receive the code via email, according to WABetaInfo.

Apparently the feature has only just started rolling out so it might not be in your WhatsApp right away.

To check and set it up, just go to Settings, followed by Account.

If it’s available it’s well worth switching on in case you can’t access your smartphone in an emergency and you’re locked out.

The option doesn’t replace text message codes but instead acts as an additional access method.

Remember, this code should be kept private and not shared with anyone else.

Fraudsters regularly try to obtain this code as a way to hack into your WhatsApp account.

And while they may not be able to steal much from you, they can message friends and family pretending to be you and trick them out of money instead.

This includes the notorious “Hi mum, Hi dad” scam which has been doing the rounds for years.