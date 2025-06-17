WhatsApp introduces monthly fee for major feature used by millions 

WHATSAPP has announced plans for a brand new feature that requires users to pay fees.

The popular messaging app has revealed a wave of changes coming soon.

However, WhatsApp has assured its 3billion users that there won’t be any difference to the main chat page.

The big shake-up is coming to Channels and Status.

For the first time, Channel owners can add a subscription fee so members can pay monthly to receive exclusive updates.

There’s also Promoted Channels, allowing people to boost their channel’s visibility – at a cost.

Elsewhere, the Meta-owned app is introducing ads to statuses.

These will be picked based on on “limited info” about you, such as your country or city, language, the Channels you’re following, and how you interact with the ads you see – or your ad preferences if you’ve added WhatsApp to Meta’s Accounts Center.

The firm said the new features will be gradually rolling out globally over the coming months.

“Like everything we do at WhatsApp, we’ve built these features in the most private way possible,” WhatsApp explained.

“Your personal messages, calls, and statuses remain end-to-end encrypted, meaning no one (not even us) can see or hear them.”

The company was also keen to stress that they won’t get in the way of chats either.

It comes after a backlash over increased AI taking space on the main page.

“These new features will appear only on the Updates tab, away from your personal chats,” WhatsApp said.

“This means if you only use WhatsApp to chat with friends and loved ones there is no change to your experience at all.”