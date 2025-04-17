WHO member countries agree on a draft ‘pandemic treaty’

Five years after the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) has agreed on a draft “pandemic treaty” to set guidelines for the international community’s response to the next global health crisis.

Negotiations concluded on an agreement expected to be adopted next month at the U.N. health agency’s annual meeting in Geneva. The agreement is seen as a historic moment, as countries have proven that in a divided world, nations can still work together to find common ground and a shared response.

The draft treaty contains strong provisions, but only if countries choose to implement them. It includes a provision guaranteeing that countries that share critical virus samples receive any resulting tests, medicines, and vaccines, with the WHO holding up to 20% of such products to ensure poorer countries get supplies.

Negotiations on this provision are expected to continue after the treaty is likely accepted by member countries in May.

Crockett acknowledges that there are few consequences for countries that don’t comply with the treaty. If disputes arise between countries, the treaty includes a mechanism for them to use diplomatic channels, followed by arbitration.

Countries are already legally bound by the International Health Regulations to report dangerous new outbreaks, but these have been flouted repeatedly, including by African countries during Ebola, China in the early stages of COVID-19, and the U.S. amid its ongoing bird flu epidemic.