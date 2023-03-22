PAHO/WHO applauds Government on opening of Georgetown Smart Health Centre

The opening of the Georgetown facility Smart Health Centre has been described as a huge milestone for St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), by Dr. Amalia Del Reigo Abreu, the Pan-American and Health Organisation’s (PAHO/WHO) representative for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

Delivering remarks at the official opening of the facility on March 20th, the PAHO/WHO official said the smart project started in 2012 with the Georgetown Hospital, adding that projects with this type of innovation are possible because of the hard work of the people involved. “Smart means three things for us, it means it’s a healthcare facility that is safe and resilient. Resilient to different hazards; hurricanes, droughts and floods…” Del Reigo said.

The second element of the smart facility is related to more sustainable and meaningful ways to use less water and less electricity, to reduce electricity cost and aid in fighting climate change. The third element, according to Dr. Del Reigo, is the improvement to the functional patient flow aspects of the facility that government can “continue utilizing beyond the life of this project” to ensure other health centres, health facilities are built smart using the experience.

The Georgetown Smart Health Centre is the latest project to be opened under Phase II of the Smart Healthcare Facilities in the Caribbean Project. The project which aims to provide safer, greener health facilities to deliver care in disasters is being implemented in seven (7) Caribbean countries.

The ‘Smart Health Care Facilities in the Caribbean’ project is funded by the UK Department for International Development (DFID) and implemented by PAHO/WHO.