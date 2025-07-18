Why are we not focusing on making Air Travel better in the Eastern Caribbean?

It was quite puzzling to read about one particular outcome from the recent CARICOM Heads of Government meetings in Jamaica, that being the push for investment in an affordable Inter-Island Ferry Service. Of course I wholeheartedly support increasing access for Inter-regional travel and I am sure an Inter-Island Ferry Service will be a welcomed initiative. However, why are we ignoring the elephant in the room?

For decades the people of the Caribbean, particularly within the OECS member states have been calling for a reduction in government airport taxes and fees that are making it more and more difficult to travel between the islands. COVID-19 which resulted in the complete shut down of our country borders, airports and even the demise of regional airlines like LIAT (1974) Ltd, taught us all the lessons we needed to learn:

End all protectionist policies and restrictions that work against the free movement principle of CARICOM including excessive regulations and bureaucracy designed to limit access to our Caribbean airspace from competition that seeks to empower the consumer. Create an open skies policy for the entire Caribbean, with a standard regulatory framework that meets international standards and practices. Reduce unfair and excessive taxes at Caribbean airports across the board to encourage inter-regional tourism and increase traffic and demand.

These recommendations are not new, in fact they are decades old. You would find it interesting that at every regional meeting on the subject matter of regional travel and connectivity we hear the same rhetoric over and over again. Let me illuminate several studies that have been conducted on the subject matter of regional air travel:

Air Transport Competitiveness and Connectivity in the Caribbean (CDB & IATA, 2018). Key Findings include:

Intra-regional connectivity declined between 2008–2018; extra-regional grew but mostly to a few countries.

High travel costs—including airport/airport taxes (TFCs)—are a major barrier.

Intra-regional travel yields per km far outweighs extra-regional routes.

Recommendations:

Reduce aviation taxes and airport charges.

Liberate markets via liberal bilateral agreements.

Harmonize regional regulations and invest in infrastructure.

Benefits: Could generate +288,000 jobs and US$4.4 B in GDP by 2036

Making Air Transport Work Better for the Caribbean (CDB, 2015). Key Findings include:

The regional airline model requires a paradigm shift.

Government/carrier cooperation is weak; policy fragmentation persists.

Recommendations:

Establish CARICOM Airlines Association.

Create Air Transport Reform Authority.

Harmonize administrative and regulatory frameworks.

A Blueprint for Maximizing the Social and Economic Value of Aviation (IATA, 2016). Key Findings Include:

Aviation drives 14% of GDP (~US$35.9 B) and supports 1.6 M jobs.

~50% of tourists arrive by air; daily flights ~1,545; 19 airports have >10 intra-Caribbean departures

Recommendations:

Remove taxation barriers—maximize social/economic gains.

Improve infrastructure accountability and streamline access for remote islands.

Caribbean Air Transport Sustainability Study (CTO, 2006). Key Findings Include:

Identification of key international routes needing rationalization to optimize connectivity sustainably.

Strategic route planning, inclusive of environmental impact and economic viability.

I can go on and on and on, but you get the picture. And yes, you are asking the right question – how many more studies need to be commissioned when the results and recommendations are basically the same? And why have none of these recommendations from these studies been implemented? Can it be as simple as our regional leaders lack the political will to seriously address this issue? Or, should we now be asking – who is benefiting from allowing the status quo to continue indefinitely?

Why all of a sudden regional leaders are ready to rally around the implementation of an inter-regional ferry service and choose to ignore the problem with regional air travel that has been staring them in the face for decades?

Sure, I would be the first in line to pay $100.00 USD to travel by ferry between Grenada and Barbados for example, why not? But what if I need to fly this same route for a visa appointment? Or a business meeting? Or for a quick getaway of which a 30 minute flight is a major component?

Are we really going to let our regional leaders continue to abdicate their responsibility to implement the recommendations from all these studies, particularly the ones by CDB, that they themselves sanctioned? It’s about time we face the elephant in the room – regional air travel needs urgent, meaningful and tangible interventions that will make a real difference to the people of the region. We need to hold our leaders to account on this issue. We have multiple airlines operating in the Eastern Caribbean and still problems with flight routes, frequency, costs, reliability and connectivity still plague us the traveling public. It’s time to do something – not more talk, not more studies – Take real action now