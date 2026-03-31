Why Your Best Vincentians Aren’t Coming Home

Dear Vincentians,

The recent discourse on the “worrying trend” of Vincentian scholars opting not to return home has touched a nerve that resonates across every level of our diaspora. However, to frame this exodus as a lack of patriotism is a fundamental misdiagnosis. For the young and middle-aged professionals carved out of our soil, the decision to remain overseas is rarely about a lack of love for St. Vincent and the Grenadines; it is often a sombre act of self-preservation against a system that, for too long, has felt designed to stifle rather than sustain.

To our Honourable Senator, if you want to know why the chairs at our professional tables are empty, stop looking at the diaspora and start looking inward.

1. A Culture of Professional Sabotage

We are witnessing a “Brain Drain” fueled by a “Bully Culture.” For decades, leadership across our Ministries has been defined by ego rather than expertise. We see:

The Rehire Loop: Retirees with outdated methods are handed lucrative contracts while young professionals with cutting-edge degrees are treated as “observers” or threats.

The Expertise Block: Brilliant minds are being “blocked out” by senior officials who feel diminished by someone else’s specialised knowledge.

The Ghost Positions: We see roles in Finance, Tourism, Nutrition, Education, Health care, Mental Health, and Higher Education, critical to our national stability and well-being, filled by “friends” with ill-equipped degrees, unrelated qualifications, or experience, or from unrelated disciplines, while those with the actual credentials are left to “fight for scraps.” Have you investigated this, asked your colleagues to look into it, held senior officials accountable, and examined the regional and international standards for roles in our service?

2. The Math of Self-Preservation

Let’s talk about the “Significant Debt” the Minister seems to forget. A modern degree is a massive financial investment. When a scholar returns to SVG only to find that their degree isn’t acknwoledged by the system in value, you are not paid for upgrades in education, or that they are expected to survive on a salary that doesn’t cover their monthly expenses and interest, much less a mortgage, and the demands of student loans for those of us who didn’t get the “scholarships”, staying away isn’t an option. It’s a necessity.

St. Vincent is currently a place where you are expected to be “grateful” for a one-year contract, little benefits and a toxic workspace where three people do the job of fifteen. Stress stunts growth, and victimisation kills productivity. Millennials and Gen Z are not our parents; we will not “endure” degradation for the sake of a pension we might never see.

3. A Mandate for Radical Accountability

The era of “Immature and Plantation Politics” and empty “Messages of Hope” is over. We don’t need promises; we need a purge of the status quo.