Why Billions Fund War Machines While Humanity Suffers

This is a recurring question, and the irony of it all, is that we know the reason(s), but we fail to address this reality to the continuing detriment of humanity. Death is a spiritual, mental and physical separation that we can never get accustomed to, especially when it is someone dear to us, and even when it isn’t someone close to us, as we empathize with those who lost their lives in the Air India crash a few days ago. And lives lost during the on going slaughter by Israel to their immediate neighbours is also a traumatic experience for those reading about it daily.

With regard to the on going wars in the world today the unfortunate reality is that while on one hand innocent lives are being killed in what is described as ‘collateral damage’, a few billionaires are being enriched from the sales of bombs and missiles and a host of electronic equipment used in modern day warfare. Morality is a ‘bad word’ to those who lack it in high places, their main concern is their profit margin which increases with every soul that is killed … blood $. If guns, ammunition, missiles, killer drones and now military lasers are not available, then man will not have the ‘tools’ to kill ! Simple so !

This leads us, including world leaders to come to the conclusion that war can be avoided simply by ‘beating their swords into ploughshares, and spears into pruning hooks’ Isaiah 2:4. … in other words, the same uranium and plutonium used to make an atomic bomb that can kill millions instantly depending on the population density, a handful of that same uranium can run a nuclear reactor that can generate electricity to heat and light homes and run industries for the next 20 years.

Instead of the numerous battle tanks used to destroy villages, towns and other vital infrastructure, these vehicles of destruction could be recycled to make mechanical harvesters and ploughs so that we as humanity can sustain ourselves and be self sustaining in global food production. This world can and must be a better place if humanity is to survive, but at the current rate of things, some leaders who we thought were wise, and capable of making wise decisions have proven to be otherwise … bellicose warmongers who are not afraid to nuke small islands like Anguilla and even hurricanes.

The logic used by Israel against Iran by launching a preemptive attack to disable Iran’s capability to attack them is not a new strategy and is based on Israel’s perceived weakness, and the US’s strategy to make more $ by selling Israel high tech drones, missiles, air craft and air defense systems. The US is also providing both Israel and Ukraine with these advanced weaponry so they can test them in the real world of war. Unfortunate eh ?!

Israel and the US are not alone by using the preemptive strike strategy … the Russians used the same strategy against the Ukraine on the same pretext that they are afraid of offensive military equipment close to their borders and therefore had to degrade the ability of Ukraine to attack them. In military strategy, surprise attack is their favourite method, and being close to one’s enemies makes a surprise attack even more effective.

Now using the same preemptive strike logic, let’s say another country or countries who see the US as a threat to their national security launch a preemptive strike at the US, and decide to simultaneously attack the US … and this is very likely knowing the known crazy attitude of some world leaders, the future of humanity will be spelled ‘DOOM’ !, with a big BOOM !

That is why the current US administration is now contemplating another trillion dollar contract to improve the ‘iron dome’ air defense system as they found out that Iran and other countries were able to penetrate the iron dome over Israel. Trillions that should be spent on mitigating the effects of natural and now, man made disasters … trillions that could be better spent on agriculture, health, sport, recreational facilities, air and sea transport as well as early warning systems for threats from outer space including impacts from asteroids.

Why can’t we as humans use our resources collectively for the benefit of all humanity, why are we hell bent on destroying each other. Our history is full of bloodshed, including that of the man Christ, the true socialist, who taught us how to live right. We came and we met all the resources on this planet and have to leave all material things behind, so why can’t we shed the vice of greed, dishonesty, jealously, hatred, sexual immorality and lies, or maybe the fire that nuclear bombs create, will be the same fire that will purge the earth before we come to the reality of Isaiah 2:4.