Why children need parents, teachers on the same team

When Home and School unite, the Youth shine!

The school cannot replace the home. Neither should teachers be expected to take on the role of the parents. However, a meaningful connection between parents and teachers is vital to the overall success of a child and teenager. Inspired 19th century writer Ellen G. White reminds us that “diligent, faithful instruction in the home is the best preparation that children can receive for the school life.”

Too many parents are neglecting their God-given duty to train, support, discipline and nurture their children. They refuse to cooperate with the school to guide their children. Then, disaster strikes in their child’s life, they blame the school, the community and everyone else except themselves.

Our young people need consistent help. I recently asked some educators to share their thoughts and experience on “how important is the parent-teacher partnership in fostering students’ happiness and development”. One teacher said that, when there is a good partnership, parents and teachers can share strengths, challenges and progress and make plans for worthwhile intervention. Another educator lamented that, while some parents work with teachers to give their full support to their children in preparation for the CPEA exams, the children are evidently neglected in their teenage years, when they enter secondary schools. This lack or drastic reduction of parental involvement is problematic.

Adolescence is a critical stage in the life of a teen. They go through a lot of changes spanning the physical, social, intellectual and emotional. The youth need the support of caring responsible adults to help them cope and grow. Continual collaboration between parents and teachers can certainly positively impact their wellbeing and academic performance. Children are motivated when they recognize we care and are deeply interested in their overall success. Collaborative interest also helps them to develop a sense of responsibility and accountability. Parents should check homework assignments regularly, pay attention to children’s attendance and punctuality, attend PTA meetings, communicate with teachers, find out how their teen is coping and commend their effort. Teachers should see it as their duty too to keep parents sufficiently informed, not just to complain about, but to commend their students.

A child who feels loved and cared for by their parents and teachers would hardly find room for harmful behaviours such as bullying, substance abuse, and violence. School violence continues to be a growing concern in many Caribbean countries including St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A youth does not become truant, troubled and violent overnight. A healthy relationship between parents, school and youth is a main ingredient in addressing the surge in youth criminality.

Professor Donna-Maria Maynard of the University of the West Indies, has done extensive research on adolescents and factors shaping their behaviours, including examining issues from a psychological standpoint. As recent as March 2025, she did a lecture organized by the Faculty of Humanities and Education at Cave Hill, entitled “ Rethinking youth violence in the Caribbean: A psychological perspective.” Like others, Dr. Maynard observed the unfortunate reality that the Caribbean is witnessing an unprecedented increase in violent crimes. Not only did she highlight the causes of violence among the youth, but she offered solutions which included “a closer examination of the role of social structures” such as the family and the school “ in shaping young lives”. She further encouraged “early interventions in schools to identify and address at-risk behaviours before they escalate.”

When we work together, with God’s help, we create a stronger foundation in a child’s life leading to a safer, more right-friendly and civil society. Ellen G. White was right when she said that “ those children who in the home form habits of obedience and self-control will have little difficulty in their school life, and will escape many of the temptations that beset the youth…they will be a support to their teachers and an example and encouragement to their fellow pupils.” She also urged teachers to be sympathetic and tender in dealing with students, using kind and encouraging words which can be a blessing and great help even to those youth who have not been properly trained in the home.