Why Lincoln City Offers One of the Best Family-Friendly Coastal Escapes

Located on the stunning Oregon Coast, Lincoln City offers an ideal destination for families seeking a memorable and enjoyable coastal getaway. With its pristine beaches, diverse attractions, and welcoming atmosphere, this charming town has something for everyone.

Miles of Pristine Beaches

Lincoln City boasts seven miles of beautiful, sandy beaches that are perfect for families to explore. Whether you’re interested in building sandcastles, flying kites, or simply taking a leisurely stroll along the shore, the beaches here provide ample space and opportunities for fun. The gentle waves and wide stretches of sand create a safe environment for children to play and make lasting memories.

Exciting Family-Friendly Activities

In addition to its stunning beaches, Lincoln City offers a wide range of activities that cater to families. The town is home to the Lincoln City Outlets, where you can enjoy a day of shopping and find great deals on your favorite brands. For a unique experience, visit the Jennifer Sears Glass Art Studio, where you can watch skilled artisans create beautiful glass pieces and even try your hand at making your own.

Outdoor Adventures Await

Lincoln City’s natural beauty extends beyond its beaches, providing families with numerous opportunities for outdoor adventures. Take a hike through the lush forests of Drift Creek Falls Trail, where you’ll be rewarded with breathtaking views of a 75-foot waterfall. If you’re feeling adventurous, embark on a kayaking or paddleboarding excursion on Devils Lake, a serene freshwater lake surrounded by picturesque landscapes.

Delightful Dining Options

After a day of exploration and fun, treat your family to a delicious meal at one of Lincoln City’s many family-friendly restaurants. From casual beachside cafes to cozy diners serving up classic comfort food, there’s something to satisfy every palate. Don’t forget to indulge in some freshly caught seafood, a specialty of the Oregon Coast.

Comfortable Accommodations

To make the most of your family getaway, consider staying in a Lincoln City beach house . These charming vacation rentals offer the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and coastal charm. With plenty of space for the whole family, a well-equipped kitchen, and often direct beach access, a beach house provides a home away from home where you can relax, unwind, and create unforgettable family memories.

Engaging Events and Festivals

Throughout the year, Lincoln City hosts a variety of events and festivals that add an extra layer of excitement to your family vacation. From the annual Summer Kite Festival, where colorful kites fill the sky, to the Finders Keepers Glass Float Hunt, where you can search for hidden treasures along the beach, these events provide unique experiences that your family will cherish for years to come.

A Welcoming Community

One of the most appealing aspects of Lincoln City is its friendly and welcoming community. The locals here are known for their hospitality and warmth, making visitors feel right at home. Whether you’re browsing the shops, dining at a restaurant, or simply enjoying the beach, you’ll be greeted with smiles and a genuine desire to ensure that your family has the best possible experience.

In conclusion, Lincoln City offers an exceptional coastal escape for families seeking a perfect balance of relaxation, adventure, and quality time together. With its stunning beaches, diverse attractions, comfortable accommodations, and welcoming community, this charming town has all the ingredients for an unforgettable family vacation. So pack your bags, gather your loved ones, and head to Lincoln City for a coastal getaway that will leave you with cherished memories and a desire to return year after year.