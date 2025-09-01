Why SVG needs new economic vision in these uncertain times

UNCERTAIN TIMES

The conscious and informed know for a fact, and based on evidence all around us on planet earth, that we are living in uncertain times … but the conscious need not fear, as we know that these are the signs of the times.

Political wars, natural disasters, man made epidemics, gender confusion, and Yes, racial segregation are all headline stories that never seem to end, and continue to spiral out of control, as the unimaginable becomes reality in front of our eyes. We have lunatic world leaders whose rule is that there are no rules, so they do what they feel like doing, because there is NO rule that governs or restricts them … the principal offender being the United Snakes of Amerika.

Here at home, there’s also that air of uncertainty as we face another election, as conscious nationals are not happy with the ‘post colonial’ status quo that has kept this nation divided politically. One would have thought that a modern day leader who constantly spouts post colonial rhetoric (ole talk), and being a progressive lawyer would have dismantled the divisive colonial style of governance that keeps our country divided along political lines and suggest a more socialist oriented system based on shared experiences and expertise … in short a socialist meritocracy.

There are several colonial era laws that are still on our statute books that need to be torn out and burned, as well as creating our unique style of governance based on ethical standards that we define and agree upon as a nation, as well as ensuring that our laws are adhered to to guarantee the safety of our citizens and visitors alike, among other issues like transparency of all public operations and services.

We must change the current style of government to make it all inclusive for individuals who are elected by the populace to serve them. All persons who offer themselves for political office have a love to serve their country … am I correct ? Well why cant these persons who are elected not given the opportunity to serve this country in a capacity that beneficial to the entire nation ? Why should an elected representative sit on the opposition bench as long as the incumbent holds on to power under the current system ? This system stinks and needs a proper overhaul. We are intelligent enough to undertake these relatively straightforward tasks, thereby ridding ourselves of the colonial shackles which seem to be embedded in the political DNA of some individuals.

We cant be moving forward with some distant king as our head of state, while we describe ourselves as ‘independent’. The british robbed us of our independence when they murdered Chief Chatoyer, and banished the surviving Garinagu to an uncertain destiny by putting them on ships without a rudder and left to drift on the ocean currents, all three ships running aground in central America, Roatan Island, Guatemala and Honduras. But they survived the ordeal, and that is why REPARATIONS is a MUST, not only for the genocide committed against our people, but for all indigenous peoples , world over. To have a king or governor general as head of state is to remind us that their system once enslaved us, thereby keeping a psychological grip on us ! They represent a dark period in our history for which they MUST pay !

With an increasing 3 Billion $ debt burden, the current administration does not have the capacity to service that debt, therefore it requires all hands on deck to save this country from becoming consumed by foreign debts. That is why reparations must be pursued with vigor and our style of governance must be more socialist oriented to ensure that areas like education and health are free for all. By embracing modern technology and training our people to operate and service that technology, will reduce our dependence on foreign skills. We should have had more local persons ‘under studying’ the Cubans, while others were being trained, to make for a smooth transition when the Cuban’s work contracts expired.

While there is talk about getting more hotel rooms, we should really concentrate about keeping the existing hotels and guest houses to at least a 75% to 90% capacity all year round. It is not profitable having thousands of rooms and you cannot even maintain 25% occupancy year round, makes no sense. As a matter of fact, the world is moving away from mass tourism. Spain, Bali, Seychelles, and several other destinations are now imposing restrictions on the number of visitors, as it is having a negative effect on the environment and culture. We need development, but structured development. We want to be remembered as the ‘Eden’ of the East Caribbean, unspoiled and unpolluted.

There’s more to be said, but in closing I want to share some insights from an anonymous source: “ The greatness of a man is not measured by his achievements, but by his humility … before, during and after the process … and the teamwork that made it possible “.