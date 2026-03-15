Why We Worship Trauma More Than Wisdom

Guide Stars Lessons: The People Who Clap for Suffering

We have built a strange society. We say we want peace, healing, fairness, and compassion, but the truth is, many of us do not fully respect people until they have suffered publicly.

That is one of the ugliest habits of the human mind.

We admire the poor man who became rich, but often ignore the man who was disciplined enough not to become poor in the first place. We celebrate the woman who “came back stronger” after heartbreak, but rarely praise the woman who had the wisdom to walk away early from what was clearly beneath her. We cheer for survivors, and rightly so, but too often we reserve our deepest respect for people only after pain has broken them open in front of us.

Somewhere along the way, suffering became some kind of social currency.

A person who struggles is called deep. A person who wails is called real. A person who loses everything and rebuilds is called inspiring. But a person who intentionally makes wise decisions, avoids chaos, guards their peace, and lives with discipline is often called boring, privileged, lucky, or detached. That says something deeply troubling about us.

It suggests that many people do not actually admire wisdom. They admire trauma.

Hence we are so gripped by tragic tales. Grief feels genuine to us. Ruin feels sincere. We trust the wound more than the resolve, the blowout more than the restraint, the regret more than the composure that could have averted the insult in the first place. We have taught ourselves to idolize struggle so much that we sometimes treat gratuitous agony as though it were proof of integrity.

It is not.

Pain can teach. Pain can refine. Pain can expose. But pain is not automatically noble. Some suffering is meaningful, yes. Some of it is waste. Some of it is the result of arrogance, poor judgment, avoidable foolishness, or a society that only pays attention when something is bleeding.

That last part should bother us.

Why do people have to break down before they are heard? Why do communities suddenly care after a young man is killed, after a child goes missing, after a marriage collapses, after a citizen reaches a point of public desperation? Why are warning signs so easy to ignore, but tragedy commands full attention? Why do we keep treating disaster as the first convincing form of evidence?

Maybe because people hear the crash, not the caution that could have prevented it.

A father who shows up every day, works honestly, avoids scandal, and keeps his children stable will never get the same emotional applause as the man who ruined his life and then “found” God in prison. One story is dramatic. The other is disciplined. One makes people cry. The other should make people think. Feeling happens fast. Thinking takes effort.

And this is not just about how we tell stories. It affects how we build culture.

We raise children in a world that often teaches them that pain is the price of importance. We act as though struggle is the only path to substance. We almost sneer at ease, stability, order, and emotional control, as though a person who has mastered themselves must somehow be less interesting than a person who is still at war with their impulses.

That is foolish. The person who avoided destruction deserves honour too.

The person who kept their integrity when nobody was watching deserves honour too. The person who never got addicted, never got arrested, never let bitterness consume them, never allowed one betrayal to turn them cruel, that person deserves more respect than society usually gives.

But we are addicted to spectacle. We prefer redemption arcs to disciplined lives. We would rather hear how someone rose from the ashes than learn how they might have avoided the fire. Fire is exciting. Prevention is not. A wreck makes headlines. Wisdom rarely does.

So we keep clapping for suffering.

We do it in politics. We do it in religion. We do it in entertainment. We do it in families. We do it in our private judgments. Sometimes we even do it to ourselves. We secretly feel that if our pain is not visible, then our life is not meaningful. So we bleed in public and call it authenticity. We self-destruct and call it growth. We stay in toxic places longer than we should because part of us believes the suffering will make the story better.

That belief has ruined many lives.

A better society would not wait for crisis to validate a person’s worth. A better society would respect foresight as much as endurance. A better society would teach that while pain may shape a person, wisdom can spare them, and there is nothing shallow about being spared.

Not every great life has to be dragged through hell to be considered profound.

What if some of the strongest people are not those who survived the most pain, but those who learned early what to refuse?

That may be the lesson people least want to hear, because it removes our excuse to glorify dysfunction. It forces us to admit that many of the things we call depth are really just untreated damage wrapped in poetic language.

And maybe that is the real challenge.

Maybe the world does not need more admiration for brokenness. Maybe it needs more respect for discipline, restraint, foresight, and the courage of those who never let chaos become their personality.

We should still honour those who survived suffering. But perhaps it is time we also honour those who had the strength, wisdom, and self-respect not to worship it.