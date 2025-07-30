WI cricket legends Lloyd & Greenidge arrive in SVG

West Indies cricket legends Sir Clive Lloyd and Sir Gordon Greenidge have arrived in St Vincent for the Emancipation Cricket Festival.

The festival will take place from 30 July to 1 August at the Arnos Vale cricket stadium.

While in SVG, the legends will engage in a panel discussion on Cricket as a public good along with sharing their invaluable insights and experiences with young aspiring cricketers.

Minister of Tourism Carlos James stated on Monday that St Vincent and the Grenadines has taken a significant step to immortalize the legendary 1975 West Indies World Cup-winning cricket team by renaming the double-decker stands at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex “The Legends Stand”.

St Vincent’s Parliament passed the ‘1975 Men’s West Indies World Cup Cricket Team Citizenship Bill, 2024’ on Monday night, which allows the legends to be eligible for Vincentian citizenship.