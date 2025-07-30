Ad image

WI cricket legends Lloyd & Greenidge arrive in SVG

Ernesto Cooke
1 Min Read
Photo API

West Indies cricket legends Sir Clive Lloyd and Sir Gordon Greenidge have arrived in St Vincent for the Emancipation Cricket Festival.

The festival will take place from 30 July to 1 August at the Arnos Vale cricket stadium.

While in SVG, the legends will engage in a panel discussion on Cricket as a public good along with sharing their invaluable insights and experiences with young aspiring cricketers.

Minister of Tourism Carlos James stated on Monday that St Vincent and the Grenadines has taken a significant step to immortalize the legendary 1975 West Indies World Cup-winning cricket team by renaming the double-decker stands at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex “The Legends Stand”.

St Vincent’s Parliament passed the ‘1975 Men’s West Indies World Cup Cricket Team Citizenship Bill, 2024’ on Monday night, which allows the legends to be eligible for Vincentian citizenship.

Share This Article
ByErnesto Cooke
Ernesto is a senior journalist with the St. Vincent Times. Having worked in the media for 16 years, he focuses on local and international issues. He has written for the New York Times and reported for the BBC during the La Soufriere eruptions of 2021.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected