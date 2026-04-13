Widespread fuel shortages at the pumps across Guyana

A severe fuel shortage has sparked chaotic scenes across Guyana today, leaving several gas stations with dried-up pumps and forcing desperate motorists into hours-long lines.

The crisis, which fuel stations are blaming on delayed shipments, prompted Mobil Service stations across Georgetown to completely close their pumps after running out of fuel overnight. At the stations that remained open, such as Guyoil and Rubis, massive lines formed, with Rubis currently charging higher prices than its competitors.

To manage the dwindling supplies, many operating stations have instituted strict purchasing limits. Motorists at certain locations have been capped at $5,000 worth of fuel per customer, leaving many unable to completely fill their tanks.

The sudden restrictions and widespread scarcity have taken a severe toll on daily commuters and transportation workers. A local bus driver, found carrying empty bottles after being turned away from a Mobil station, stated that the shortage is affecting his livelihood “terribly”. Another motorist lamented the lack of prior warning after spending an hour and a half in line, only to be met with a purchasing limit. The frustration has even prompted some citizens to consider long-term alternatives, with one man at a Rubis station suggesting that Guyanese should start importing more electric vehicles to avoid these recurring hardships.

In response to the mounting crisis, President Irfaan Ali summoned fuel importers to an emergency meeting at State House this afternoon. During the discussions, the President was informed about the delayed shipments and received assurances that new fuel deliveries are expected to arrive overnight, which should help alleviate the pressure at the pumps. Furthermore, the Office of the President reported that GuyOil is actively working to secure additional supplies to satisfy public demand.

Despite the government’s assurances, many motorists remain highly skeptical and continue to crowd the stations. “I don’t know if tomorrow we will get gas, that’s a question for everybody,” one concerned citizen remarked, reflecting the widespread uncertainty.

While the immediate chaos has heavily impacted Georgetown and surrounding areas, this is not an entirely new struggle for all parts of the country. Towns like Linden have already been battling fuel shortages and limited sales for several weeks. The government has stated it will continue to closely monitor the developing situation