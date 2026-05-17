Landmark C-19 jab injury claim reaches T&T high court

A vibrant 26-year-old waitress, Alisha Kanna Seebaran, was faced with an impossible dilemma in the fall of 2021: take a medical intervention she feared or lose her ability to make a living. Today, her grieving widower, Nicholas Francis, is fighting for state accountability after the very shot she took to save her job left her paralyzed and ultimately led to her tragic, untimely death.

On October 6, 2021, a healthy Ms. Seebaran received the first dose of the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Arima. Within just 48 hours, she suffered permanent paralysis on the left side of her body. Medical professionals at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) diagnosed her with vaccine-induced transverse myelitis, a staggeringly rare neurological condition that causes irreversible spinal cord damage akin to a stroke.

After a grueling, agonizing battle with her sudden disability, Ms. Seebaran passed away on May 25, 2023, one year and seven months after the injury.

Her heartbreaking story is inextricably tied to the government’s “Safe Zone” Regulation, announced in September 2021 by then-Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley. The mandate dictated that restaurant, bar, and gym employees had to hold proof of vaccination by October 11, 2021, or owners would face strict fines. For Ms. Seebaran, who worked as a waitress in Curepe, the looming threat of unemployment generated immediate fear and forced her hand, despite her deep personal hesitations about the vaccine’s safety.

Now, her widower has officially brought his fight to the High Court. Following thirteen months of delays and pre-action protocol communications, the lawsuit, Nicholas Francis v. The Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago and the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA), was filed on May 1, 2026, and served to the defendants on May 7, 2026.

The legal claim asserts a profound argument: when the State implements coercive public health policies that tie a citizen’s employment to an unproven medical intervention, the State assumes undeniable, non-delegable responsibility for any resulting injuries.

In a perplexing and deeply frustrating response, the NCRHA issued a letter in November 2025 categorically denying any negligence and disputing the causal connection between the Pfizer vaccine and Ms. Seebaran’s rapid-onset paralysis. This denial starkly contradicts the documented findings of the NCRHA’s own medical team at EWMSC.

Less than four months after she was admitted, the consultant neurologist who managed her case co-authored a peer-reviewed paper in the international medical journal Cureus, explicitly documenting Ms. Seebaran’s condition and concluding that such adverse neurological events were “likely due to the vaccines”. This direct link has also been corroborated by independent local and international medico-legal experts.

Supported by the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Advocacy Network (TTCAN), an organization that knew Alisha personally and provided her assistance after her debilitating injury, this lawsuit seeks far more than monetary damages. It raises profound, precedent-setting constitutional questions about whether citizens were stripped of their fundamental rights to life, liberty, and the security of the person under Section 4 of the Constitution during the pandemic.

The claim challenges the State’s public messaging, questioning whether describing the hastily authorized vaccines as unequivocally “safe and effective” violated the Food and Drugs Act by creating false and misleading safety impressions.

The High Court is being asked to rule on a matter that strikes at the very heart of medical ethics and human rights: can a signature on a consent form, extracted in a climate of misrepresentation and under the heavy, terrifying threat of job loss, ever truly constitute informed consent?.

For Alisha Seebaran, the cost of that coercive choice was her life; for her husband and her advocates, the pursuit of justice aims to ensure no citizen is ever forced into such a devastating corner again.