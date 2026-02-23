MP Bramble Declares Politicians Set The ‘Buck’

MP for East Kingstown Fitz Bramble, speaking at a town hall meeting in Dorsetshire Hill, focused on the professional responsibilities of civil servants, the continuation of roadworks, and the importance of community engagement.

Bramble emphasized that civil servants are employed to serve the state and the people, rather than any specific political party. He stated that it “pays to be professional” because an employee’s role remains the same regardless of which administration is in power.

However, he expressed a “serious problem” with public servants who allow political biases to hamper their work or duty to the country and categorically stated that any public servant acting outside their professional responsibility to intentionally undermine the government “will not be there” and will face consequences.

He stated that while ministers may face restrictions on civil service orders, the “buck stops” with the elected officials who were chosen by the people to conduct their business.

Reacting to Bramble’s speech, Opposition leader Ralph Gonsalves said that most public servants possess security of tenure, meaning they cannot be fired at the “whims and fancies” of a minister.

He criticized Bramble and others for suggesting “the buck stops with the minister,” calling such claims “performative bravado” and “demagoguery”.

Gonsalves stated that ministers have “administrative authority” but are finding themselves “powerless” to unilaterally dismiss civil servants because they must operate within the Public Service Management Act and the Constitution.

He notes that under Section 79 of the Constitution, the Governor General acts on the advice or consultation of the Prime Minister regarding Permanent Secretaries and Ambassadors. However, even in cases like Ambassador Lou-Anne Gilchrist, who is a career civil servant, the government would be required to find her a position of equal status if she were recalled.