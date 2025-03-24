Williams Says He’s South Leeward’s Choice, Offers to Debate Stephenson

Will Stephenson rise to the challenge?

ULP hopeful in the upcoming general elections Grenville Williams, has said he is ready to engage Nigel Stephenson of the NDP in an open public debate regarding which of the two would make the better parliamentary representative for the South Leeward constituency. Williams, recently selected by the ULP’s South Leeward constituency council to carry that party’s banner in that constituency in the next elections, made the declaration in a recent interview on Star Radio’s Morning Scoop programme.

Asked by one of the programme’s hosts whether he is willing to face off with Stephenson in a one-on-one debate, Williams, an experienced lawyer, assured the listening public that he would welcome such an opportunity, adding that it would help the voters in making a judgement and a better informed choice when they are next called to the polls.

Williams, who is presently the Attorney General, said that it is only fair that the people of the constituency should have the chance to hear both candidates explain why they, the constituents should choose one and not the other. Stephenson, a school teacher before being elected to parliament some fourteen years ago, is expected to contest the next election representing his party, the NDP. He first won the seat in the 2010 general elections, repeating the feat in 2015 when he whipped lawyer Jomo Thomas, and again in 2020 when he defeated Mineva Glasgow.

Williams, who has practiced law at the national and regional levels, contends that notwithstanding Stephenson’s victories at the polls, he at best is a very poor parliamentary representative, having delivered virtually nothing for the constituency. He insists that the voters of South Leeward deserve way better, and once given the chance, he will certainly provide effective representation. He added that he was born and raised in South Leeward and has always been interested in serving his people, further stating that he has the skill set, commitment, knowledge, and aptitude to delivered for the constituency.

Prime Minister and Leader of the ULP Dr. The Honourable Ralph Gonsalves, who was also a guest on the said programme, fully endorsed the idea of the debate, stating his confidence that Williams will no doubt demonstrate that he is the better candidate by far. He added that Williams is an extremely humble person who has demonstrated his commitment to his people time and again though not being their elected representative.

It has been noted in some circles that while the challenge was issued more than two weeks ago, neither Stephenson who goes by the sobriquet “Nature,” nor his party has so far responded to Williams’ call, who has assured the Radio hosts, that he will be ready for the debate at short notice.