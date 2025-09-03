Winair partners with WCS to enhance Caribbean cargo connectivity

Winair Expands Cargo Services Through Partnership with World Cargo Solutions

Winair (Windward Islands Airways) is proud to announce a new partnership with World Cargo Solutions (WCS), one of the largest global cargo management companies, to strengthen air cargo services across Sint Maarten and the wider Caribbean.

This cooperation will expand Winair’s cargo capabilities by combining its strong regional network with WCS’s expertise in cargo management. Together, the companies will offer reliable and efficient cargo solutions that connect island communities to key international markets.

“Cargo has always supported our operations, but this partnership allows us to take it a step further,” said Hans van de Velde, CEO of Winair. “We can now transform our fleet into a high-performing logistics network that empowers local businesses, supports communities, and connects the Caribbean to the world.”

Benefits for Businesses and Communities

The enhanced cargo services will provide:

More frequent and reliable cargo connections between islands

Improved access to international trade routes through strategic gateways

Logistics solutions tailored to the needs of Caribbean businesses

A seamless model that integrates cargo with Winair’s passenger services

Through WCS’s Total Cargo Management model, customers will benefit from end-to-end service, including booking, handling, and customs support.

Daniel Gengo, Executive Director of WCS, added: “Our vision is to support airlines like Winair in offering world-class cargo services that are locally rooted but globally connected. This partnership will open new opportunities for trade and growth in the Caribbean.”

Looking Ahead

In the short term, the focus will be on optimizing existing routes and expanding inter-island cargo options. Longer term, Winair aims to develop regional logistics hubs, support e-commerce growth, and expand its reach into the Americas and beyond.

With this partnership, Winair continues to build on its mission of connecting communities safely and reliably, while creating new opportunities for trade and development throughout the region.