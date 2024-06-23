Ad image
Wind Surge to bring Showers, Thunderstorms to SVG on Tuesday

Times Staff

Cloudy skies and scattered showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) continue this evening into early Monday, with light-moderate showers and thunderstorm activity…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be alert.

A temporary reduction in shower/thundertsorm activity is likely during Monday, followed by a wind-surge (overnight) bringing showers and thunderstorms across SVG during Tuesday.

A few showers are likely on Wednesday. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust create haziness across our area and thicken with poor visibility at times…Be Alert!

Light-gentle (< 15km/h) winds across our islands are expected to gradually increase, varying in direction between east north-east and south-east in some locations. Wind speeds peak Monday night/early Tuesday with strong/high winds (40 – 50km/h) possible across SVG…Be Alert!

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, ranging 1.0 – 1.5m west of our islands and 1.5 – 2.0m east of our islands, peaking (2.0 – 2.5m) by early Tuesday…Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for poor visibility, above normal seas and strong winds.

