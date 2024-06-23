Cloudy skies and scattered showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) continue this evening into early Monday, with light-moderate showers and thunderstorm activity…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be alert.

A temporary reduction in shower/thundertsorm activity is likely during Monday, followed by a wind-surge (overnight) bringing showers and thunderstorms across SVG during Tuesday.

A few showers are likely on Wednesday. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust create haziness across our area and thicken with poor visibility at times…Be Alert!

Light-gentle (< 15km/h) winds across our islands are expected to gradually increase, varying in direction between east north-east and south-east in some locations. Wind speeds peak Monday night/early Tuesday with strong/high winds (40 – 50km/h) possible across SVG…Be Alert!

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, ranging 1.0 – 1.5m west of our islands and 1.5 – 2.0m east of our islands, peaking (2.0 – 2.5m) by early Tuesday…Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for poor visibility, above normal seas and strong winds.