Windward Islands U-19 Cricket Action Set for Dominica

Reigning WINLOTT Under-19 champions takes on Grenada in opening fixture

Reigning champions and 2026 hosts – the Commonwealth of Dominica, will take on Grenada at Benjamin’s Park in Portsmouth on Saturday April 11, 2026 in their opening fixture of the 2026 WINLOTT / Windward Islands Male Under-19 Cricket Tournament. Also on that same day, St. Vincent and the Grenadines will battle with Saint Lucia at the Geneva Playing Field in Grand Bay.

The tournament which bowls off on Saturday April 11, 2026 and concludes on Saturday April 18, 2026, will be played at two venues in Dominica. It will also see the best of the four Windward Islands Under-19 cricketers pitting their skills against each other.

On the following day Sunday April 12, 2026, Saint Lucia and Grenada will battle at Benjamin’s Park, while Dominica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines take on each other at the Geneva Playing Field.

Monday April 13, 2026 is a rest day, with Tuesday April 14, 2026 seeing Dominica and Saint Lucia clashing at Benjamin’s Park, while Grenada takes on St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the Geneva Playing Field.

On Wednesday April 15, 2026 Dominica and Grenada will battle at Benjamin’s Park, while at the Geneva Playing Field it will be round two of the battle of the saints when St. Vincent and the Grenadines take on Saint Lucia. Thursday April 16, 2026 will be a rest day before the teams go into the fifth and sixth round of matches.

In the fifth and penultimate round of matches on Friday April 17, 2026, Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines will battle it out at Benjamin’s Park, while Saint Lucia and Dominica will seek to become victorious over the other at the Geneva Playing Field.

The sixth and final round of matches will be played on Saturday April 18, 2026 at the same two venues. Dominica takes on St. Vincent and the Grenadines at Benjamin’s Park, while Grenada will face off against Saint Lucia at Geneva Playing Field.

These matches will be followed by the 2026 WINLOTT / WICB Male Under-19 Cricket Tournament prize-giving ceremony, during which the training squad to represent the Windward Islands in the 2026 Regional Rising Stars Male Under-19 Championships will be named.