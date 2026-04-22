Windward selectors name 14 for regional U-19 championships

The Windward Islands Cricket Board panel of selectors have selected a squad of Under-19 players to compete at the 2026 Regional Rising Stars Male Under-19 Championship later this year.

The squad was announced at the closing ceremony following the conclusion of the sixth and final round of matches in the 2026 WINLOTT / Windward Islands Under-19 Cricket Tournament, which was held in Dominica April 11 – 18, 2026.

The 14 man squad is -: Theo Edward – captain, Earsinho Fontaine – vice captain, Derwin Lewis, Kavaughn Batholomew, Zack Thomas, Aiden Burton, Jonathan Daniel, Cody Fontenelle, Aravinda Bishop, Kevin Joseph, Elron Glasgow, Kazado Henry, Nathaniel Joseph, and Tyler Venner.

The reserves are-: Jawayne Adams, Bjorn Fanis, Neil Poyotte, Raekeim Lewis Charles, Jamie Wickham, Shamel Hillaire, Derond Mitchel, and Dylan John.

The coach is John Eugene, assistant coach Junior Murray, and manager Jahvid Harry.