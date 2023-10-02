According to the SVG Met Office’s 6 p.m. weather bulletin, unstable conditions are traversing the islands.

The outlook predicts for light rain and windy conditions, with areas of moderate-heavy showers and thunderstorms.

The Met Office issued a weather warning, advising residents and motorists to be cautious in regions prone to floods and landslides, as well as along rivers and streams.

Winds are ESE to SW at 15-30 km/h (9-19 mph), with heavier gusts near showers, according to the forecast.

Small vessel operators and sea bathers should take care due to above-normal sea waves, according to the report.

Source : Met Office