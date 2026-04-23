Winlott 2026 cricket tournament best players recognized

Dominica’s Under-19 cricket captain Earsinho Fontaine, was judged to be the Most Valuable Player of the 2026 WINLOTT / Windward Islands Under-19 Cricket Tournament, which was held in Dominica April 11 – 18, 2026. Fontaine scored an aggregate of 148 runs in six innings, and took 8 wickets with his medium pace bowling, and his tally of runs also earned him the Most Runs Award.

Kazado Henry of St. Vincent and the Grenadines received the Most Wickets Award with his tally of 15 scalps in six inning, the Best Wicket-keeper Award was shared between Jonathan Daniel of Saint Lucia and Jawayne Adams of St. Vincent and the Grenadines; each with 6 victims. The Best Fielder Award went to Grenada’s Under-19 cricket captain Khavaughn Bartholomew for his 8 dismissals which included 7 catches.

Also receiving their awards were the various Man of the Matches, starting with Aiden Burton of Dominica for his knock of 58 in the Dominica vs Grenada on Saturday April 11th. In the other match on that day between Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Man of the Match award went to Nathaniel Joseph of Saint Lucia for his figures 6 for 17 in 5 overs.

In the Saint Lucia versus Grenada match at Benjamin Park on April 12th the Man of the Match m Award went to Shamel Hillaire of Grenada for his 6 for 26 in 5.4 overs. The Man of the Match Award in the Dominica versus St. Vincent and the Grenadines held on that same day at the Geneva Playing Field, went to Earsinho Fontaine of Dominica for his knock of 42 runs, and figures of 4 for 25.

On April 14th at Benjamin Park in the Dominica versus Saint Lucia match, the Man of the Match award went to Neil Poyette of Saint Lucia for his 4 for 11 in 4 overs, while over at Geneva Playing Field in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines versus Grenada match, the Man of the Match award went to Kazado Henry of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for his 6 for 28 in 9 overs.

Dylon John of Dominica received the Man of the Match award for his 4 for 31 in 9 overs in the game Dominica vs Grenada on April 15th at Benjamin Park, while over at the Geneva Playing Field where Saint Lucia took on St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Man of the Match award went to Nathaniel Joseph for his 4 for 10 in 5.2 overs.

On April 17th at Benjamin Park where Grenada took on St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Man of the Match award went to Kazado Henry for his 23 not out, and 2 for 28 in 5 overs.

On that same day the Dominica versus Saint Lucia match at the Geneva Playing Field was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

On April 18th, in the sixth and final round of matches. At Benjamin Park, where Dominica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines met, the Man of the Match in that encounter went to Earsinho Fontaine for his knock of 35, along with bowling figures of 4 for 40 in 10 overs.

At the Geneva Playing Field, Saint Lucia and Grenada were scheduled to meet, as was the case on the previous day, not a ball was bowled as rainfall rendered the outfield water-logged.

These awards were presented during the closing ceremony of the tournament which took place in the Central Cooperative Credit Union Hall in Portsmouth on Saturday night April 18, 2026. It was well attended by members and officials of all four teams, panel of selectors, officials from the sponsors WINLOTT, and Windward Islands Cricket Board.