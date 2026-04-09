Winlott 2026 U-19 50-Over Tournament begins in Dominica

The Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB), in partnership with Winlott Inc., is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2026 Winlott/WICB Under-19 Tournament. Scheduled to run from April 11 to April 18, the tournament will bring together the finest youth talent from across the Windward Islands for a high-stakes 50-over competition.

The tournament features a double round-robin format, with Grenada, Dominica, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines facing off twice. Matches will be hosted at two premier venues in Dominica: Benjamin’s Park and Geneva. Beyond the quest for the sub-regional title, the competition serves as the primary selection trial for the Windward Islands Under-19 squad, which will compete in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Under-19 Tournament in July 2026.

Winlott Inc. continues its decade-long legacy of supporting regional cricket, having consistently sponsored youth development at both the Under-15 and Under-19 levels since 2014.

“This tournament is a cornerstone of our development pathway,” said the President of Windwards Cricket – Mr. Clement Marcellin. “The consistency of this competition allows us to identify and refine the next generation of Windward Islands and by extension, West Indies cricketers. We are grateful for Winlott’s enduring partnership, which ensures our youth have a professional platform to showcase their skills.”

The partnership extends beyond financial support, with Winlott Inc. playing an active role in the administration and strategic execution of the event to ensure a high-standard experience for the athletes.

“Winlott remains deeply committed to the growth and empowerment of our youth through sports,” stated Ms. Allison Thomas, Executive Director of Winlott Inc. “Since 2014, we have seen firsthand the positive impact of this investment. We are proud to not only sponsor these tournaments but to work alongside the WICB to foster an environment where excellence can thrive.”

Cricket fans across the region can follow the action live, as games will be streamed via the Windwards Cricket and Winlott Inc. Facebook pages. The tournament will reach its climax on the evening of April 18 with an official prize-giving ceremony to honor the top performers and the winning contingent.

ATTACHED PHOTO-: Dominica – the 2025 WINLOTT / WICB Under-19 Champions

2026 WINLOTT / WICB Under-19 Cricket Tournament Match Schedule