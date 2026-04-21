Woman, 60, discovered dead in Diamond

Police Investigating the Death of an Adult Female Discovered in Diamond

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an adult female whose body was discovered at her home in Diamond at approximately 1:15 p.m. on April 21, 2026.

At the time mentioned above, police were alerted to the discovery of Roseclair Williams, a 60-year-old retiree of Diamond, who was found motionless in her yard with injuries about her body.

A District Medical Officer visited the scene and officially pronounced her dead.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact:

Police Emergency: 999 / 911

Police Control: (784) 457-1211

Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit: (784) 456-1810

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extend condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.