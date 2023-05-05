Baby allegedly killed after being thrown from apartment

Police in St. Vincent have launched an investigation as it is still unclear as to why a woman, who is a close relative of a six-month-old baby, allegedly threw him from a porch at an apartment in Belair, leading to his death.

As of Friday evening, a woman, who it is said is suffering from mental illness, was assisting the police with investigations surrounding the death of the baby boy. According to iWitness News, the police are treating the baby’s death as a homicide.

A police release on Friday stated; “The infant’s lifeless body was discovered by a family member who later alerted the police. A 43-year-old resident of Belair is currently in Police custody assisting with the investigation”.

Police Superintendent Trevor Bailey said on Friday in an interview with SVG TV that the police at Calliaqua would have responded this morning to an incident where a six-month-old baby boy’s body was discovered in the yard of the apartment building.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation, and we are unable to go into any details with regards to it at this time.”

“We can confirm that a six-month-old baby is dead, and we have one person in custody who is assisting the police with this investigation.” “That person is a female adult.”

The three-story apartment building is located just above Belair Cemetery. The child was living on the first floor of the building.