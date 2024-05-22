Woman Charged with wounding in Union Island

On May 21, 2024, Police arrested and charged Azizah Stowe, a 29-year-old resident of Ashton, Union Island, with the offence of Wounding.

Stowe is accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding, a 19-year-old supervisor from Ashton, Union Island, by striking her on her forehead with an unknown object. The offence occurred in Clifton, Union Island, on May 19, 2024.

Azizah Stowe was granted station bail in the sum of $1000.00ECC with one surety and is expected to appear before the Union Island Magistrates Court on June 7, 2024, to answer to the charge.