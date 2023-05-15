Woman missing as boat from Martinique capsizes on its way to St Lucia

Rescue efforts are ongoing for a lady who went missing at sea after the yacht she left Martinique aboard with eight other people overturned on its way to St Lucia. The missing woman is thought to be in her forties.

According to the Prefet de la Martinique, the Regional Operational Center for Surveillance and Rescue Antilles-Guyane was notified of the disappearance of the ship “Sé kon sa nou yé” on Saturday around 5:30 a.m., which departed on Friday around 4 p.m. on its way to St Lucia with nine people on board.

Search and rescue teams were called in. A French yacht named “Le Bercail” rescued two individuals in difficulty in the Saint-Lucie canal shortly before 12 p.m. Those who perished were on board the ship, which apparently capsized between 7 and 10 p.m. on Friday.

The Dutch Coast Guard plane then discovered six persons hanging from the ship’s hull shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The hunt for the last missing occupant, supervised by the Regional Operational Center for Surveillance and Rescue Antilles-Guyana, resumed on Sunday.

Along with the authorities’ maritime patrol boat Saint Lucia Police Force (Protector) and a Barbados Air Force aircraft, French and foreign aerial and nautical means are continually engaged in the Sainte-Lucie canal.