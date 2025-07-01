Woman steals (3) T-shirts from Jax Enterprises

Call Agent Charged with Theft

On June 28, 2025, police arrested and charged Natalia Shortte, a 20-year-old Call Agent of Biabou/ Cedars, with the offence of Theft.

The investigation revealed that the accused stole three (3) T-shirts valued at $60.00 ECC, the property of Jax Enterprises Ltd.

The offence was committed in Kingstown on June 30, 2025. Shortte appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on July 1, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The conditions of her station bail continue, and a trial date was set for March 3, 2026.