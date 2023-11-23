Woman steals Salvation Army Appeal Kettle in St Vincent’s capital

The Salvation Army’s appeal kettle, which was stationed outside the Coreas city store in Kingstown was stolen on Thursday.

A woman was seen on CCTV footage looking at the kettle at 1.40 p.m.

The video shows the woman sitting in the spot where the person in charge of the kettle should have been.

After some time of surveying and watching, the woman drew out what appeared to be a knife, cut the kettle from its hanging position, and strolled away in broad daylight with it.

The number of people rushing to the Salvation Army’s doors has increased dramatically, and the expectation is that this year’s Kettle Appeal will raise $200,000 to help meet the mounting needs of the country’s poor citizens.

The Salvation Army launched the annual Christmas Kettle Appeal at Heritage Square on Friday, November 10, 2023.

The campaign began in 1891 and has become a Christmas tradition for the charity, which provides a variety of social services.