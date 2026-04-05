Berbice woman strangles daughter, attempts to kill infant son

Berbice–Guyana -A 26-year-old woman from Corentyne, Berbice, is currently under police guard after she allegedly strangled her seven-year-old daughter to death and attempted to kill her one-year-old son on Sunday morning.

The suspect, identified as Sarah Shivepersaud, is also being treated for self-inflicted injuries after she reportedly attempted to take her own life following the attack. The deceased child has been identified as Issabella Dabadial.

The tragedy unfolded in the village of Fyrish. According to reports, the alarm was raised after Shivepersaud posted a photograph on social media featuring herself and her two children. The caption accompanying the photo declared that it would be their “last photograph together” and included a plea for forgiveness.

Concerned individuals who saw the post recognized the woman and rushed to the home, where they discovered the children and the injured mother.

Preliminary reports suggest that Shivepersaud, who is employed as a Government 10-day worker in her community, had been struggling with significant personal issues. She had reportedly complained about going through a “tough time” at home after her reputed husband allegedly left the residence and failed to return for several days.

The Guyana Police Force has launched a full investigation into the murder of the young girl and the attempted murder of the infant. Shivepersaud remains hospitalized under Police guard as the investigation continues.