Woman whose face dogs ripped off while babysitting them shares recovery photos

After being attacked by a dog more than 800 times, a woman had to be put into an induced coma and had “skin hanging from her face.” She has now shared the results of her reconstruction surgery.

In December 2021, a Texas woman named Jacqueline Durand was attacked by a couple’s dogs. She had just turned 22 the day before.

As soon as Jacqueline opened the door to her house, the dogs jumped on her and tore off her nose, ears, lips, and cheeks as they dragged her down the hallway and into the living room.

Her skin was torn off to the bone, and she is lucky to be alive after losing 30% of her blood and having to be resuscitated many times in the operating room.

But she has had reconstruction surgery and is happy with how she looks now. She is sharing pictures of herself to show that she is not ashamed of how she looks now.

“I didn’t ask for this, so I think it’s time to show who I am now,” she told CBS News. “I can’t be afraid of that.”

“I want dog owners to know their pets and be able to tell sitters how they’re doing.”

Two rescue dogs, a boxer and pit bull mix and a German Shepherd, attacked Jacqueline. She had met the boxer and pit bull mix and the German Shepherd before and thought they were “lovely.”

But when Jaqueline went into their house, the dogs turned on her, and she was attacked for 37 minutes before police were called because the door was left open and an alarm went off.

She said, “When I felt the skin falling off my face, I thought I was going to die.”

Jacqueline had to have surgery right away, and it took seven hours. She was in the hospital for almost two months.

She has now had 18 surgeries to use skin from other parts of her body to rebuild her face.

In one video, Jaqueline said, “It’s a long way back to health, but I’m doing fine and making progress.”

She also said that her boyfriend stood by her through the whole thing, even though he had just gotten over cancer at the time of the attack.

“We’re still together, yes. We’ve grown closer because of this, and he’s been there for me from the start, for which I’m very thankful “she told me.

“What some people may not know is that he was diagnosed with cancer and treated for it in the last two years. Thank God he’s fine now, and I was there for him every step of the way, so now that the roles are reversed, it’s a beautiful thing to see how true our love is.”

And Jaqueline hasn’t lost any of her love for dogs because of what happened “I thought about dog training. That’s what I want to do, but I don’t know where life will take me yet.”

Source : Mirror UK